Marshals arrest New Orleans murder suspect in Morro Bay

December 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Morro Bay police officers assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in apprehending a murder suspect in Morro Bay on Monday afternoon. William Powell had been on the run since 2022.

Powell is suspected of killing Ciara Bullock in New Orleans on March 19, 2022. Following the murder, Powell allegedly fled to Mississippi, before he vanished.

On Dec. 8, U.S. Marshals found Powell living in Morro Bay on the 300 block of Mindoro Street.

After a standoff, U.S. Marshals arrested Powell, 43, and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He awaits extradition back to Louisiana to face the charges against him.

