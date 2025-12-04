Paso Robles man killed in crash, driver charged with manslaughter

December 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 63-year-old Paso Robles man was killed in a crash with a Freightliner truck on Thursday morning, police said.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the victim was headed westbound in a white Lexus on Highway 46 when he stopped for a red light at Golden Hill Road. The driver of a westbound Freightliner box truck failed to slow down and crashed into the back of the Lexus.

The driver of the Lexus died at the scene.

The Freightliner’s driver, 25-year-old Gean Marco Huaman Castro of Bakersfield, was arrested

for vehicular manslaughter and later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. At this time, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in

the collision

