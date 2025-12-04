Classrooms evacuated because of gas leak at Arroyo Grande High School

December 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A gas leak at Arroyo Grande High School sickened seven students and staffers and led to the evacuation of several classrooms.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m., school staff reported the gas leak to the Five Cities Fire Authority. Firefighters evaluated the injured parties, some of whom sought medical care.

Several classrooms were evacuated while the leak was repaired.

“The Five Cities Fire Authority and the Gas Company have cleared the classroom area where the leak was found,” sLucia Mar Unified School District spokesperson Amy Jacobs said in a statement. “The area will not be used for the remainder of the day, and students will be in alternative classrooms.”

