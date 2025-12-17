Pedestrian killed in crash in San Luis Obispo

December 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning, according to the police.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a driver was headed northbound on Santa Rosa Street when they hit a pedestrian near Montalban Street. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...