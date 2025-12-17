Pedestrian killed in crash in San Luis Obispo
December 17, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A driver hit and killed a pedestrian in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning, according to the police.
Shortly after 6 a.m., a driver was headed northbound on Santa Rosa Street when they hit a pedestrian near Montalban Street. The pedestrian died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines