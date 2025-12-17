Front Page  »  

Pedestrian killed in crash in San Luis Obispo

December 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning, according to the police.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a driver was headed northbound on Santa Rosa Street when they hit a pedestrian near Montalban Street. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

 


Though details in this case have yet to be revealed, I will say that as a driver in SLO I am terrified that pedestrians in the city are increasingly displaying an absolute disregard for stopping or even just slowing down while approaching intersections. They may have the right of way in a striped crosswalk but if a driver isn’t aware of the person then an impending collision may occur. So “Stop, Look, and Listen.” Otherwise, with the way drivers are behaving anymore, my best advice is to always be ready to run.


