Paso Robles Main Street Director Norma Moye dead at 93

December 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Norma Moye, best known as the driving force behind the revitalization of the Paso Robles downtown and her four-decade leadership of the Paso Robles Main Street Association, has died. She was 93 years old.

Following the Christmas Light Parade, Moye fell ill and later checked herself into the hospital. After a week in the hospital, Moye died on Monday afternoon. Her death is suspected to be from pneumonia.

Driven, persistent and passionate, Moye was a woman known for getting things done. Despite her age, Moye often worked seven days a week at Paso Robles Main Street, which is located in what is affectionately known as Norma’s Alley.

Moye was a humble woman, despite her life of many accomplishments.

Born and raised in Paso Robles, Moye was a Bearcat cheerleader. During her lifetime, she was a member of the Pioneer Day Committee, Historical Society Board and the Paso Robles District Cemetery Board.

On Tuesday, the Paso Robles City Council voted to fly city flags at half-staff in honor of Moye.

“Norma was the heart and sole of making Main Street sing,” City Councilman Chris Bausch said. “She took Main Street to new heights believing in Paso Robles when others had given up and walked away. She united civic groups. clubs, schools and business owners and civic leaders for a common vision. She refused to take no for an answer.”

