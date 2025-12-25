Police arrest organized retail thieves in Santa Maria

December 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers arrested two people involved in an organized retail theft scheme following a theft at Target.

Shortly after noon, officers responded to a reported theft at Target. The two suspects used self-checkouts to pay for low-cost items while leaving with hundreds of dollars in unpaid merchandise. Loss prevention recognized both suspects from prior thefts at multiple Target locations, with total losses estimated at approximately $1,300.

Officers stopped the suspects’ vehicle shortly after they left the store. Officers then recovered stolen merchandise from the vehicle and arrested the suspects.

“Shoplifting is not ‘no big deal,’ the Santa Maria Police Department reminds the public. “It leads to arrests, serious charges, and long-term consequences. Shop honestly. Respect local businesses.”

