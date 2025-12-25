Storms causes mud slides, flooding, road closures in SLO County

December 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Christmas commuters are facing mudslides, road closures and flooding throughout San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

SLO County is under a flood watch and a high wind warning as an atmospheric river drenches the county in rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service recommends residents avoid driving if possible.

Rain is forecast to continue to pelt the area through Friday.

Road closures and traffic hazards

Mudslide across the roadway in the 1800 of Las Tablas R oad in Templeton

Tree limb on 5th Street near San Ysabel Road in Los Osos

Tree down blocking Peachy Canyon Road near Killer Canyon Road in rural Templeton

Large oak tree down on W. Pozo Road near Old Rinconada Road in rural Pozo

600 block of California Boulevard closed

Highway 1 near Division Road closed because of flooding, a truck and car stuck in 8 inches of water

North River Road is closed from Union to River Oaks because of mud and debris

South River Road is closed from Creston to Navajo of mud and debris

