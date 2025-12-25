Storms causes mud slides, flooding, road closures in SLO County
December 25, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Christmas commuters are facing mudslides, road closures and flooding throughout San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SLO County is under a flood watch and a high wind warning as an atmospheric river drenches the county in rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service recommends residents avoid driving if possible.
Rain is forecast to continue to pelt the area through Friday.
Road closures and traffic hazards
- Mudslide across the roadway in the 1800 of Las Tablas Road in Templeton
- Tree limb on 5th Street near San Ysabel Road in Los Osos
- Tree down blocking Peachy Canyon Road near Killer Canyon Road in rural Templeton
- Large oak tree down on W. Pozo Road near Old Rinconada Road in rural Pozo
- 600 block of California Boulevard closed
- Highway 1 near Division Road closed because of flooding, a truck and car stuck in 8 inches of water
- North River Road is closed from Union to River Oaks because of mud and debris
- South River Road is closed from Creston to Navajo of mud and debris
