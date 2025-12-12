Road rage incident leads to arrest in Paso Robles

December 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Officers arrested a man who brandished a handgun during a road rage incident near the intersection of Spring Street and 9th Street in Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported the road rage incident and firearm. Officers then conducted a high-risk traffic stop on 56-year-old Jay Alba.

Officers found the firearm in Alba’s vehicle. Officers booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of exhibiting a firearm in the presence of motor vehicle occupants, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public without a concealed carry permit, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Alba is no longer in custody.

