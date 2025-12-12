Road rage incident leads to arrest in Paso Robles
December 12, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Officers arrested a man who brandished a handgun during a road rage incident near the intersection of Spring Street and 9th Street in Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 1 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported the road rage incident and firearm. Officers then conducted a high-risk traffic stop on 56-year-old Jay Alba.
Officers found the firearm in Alba’s vehicle. Officers booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of exhibiting a firearm in the presence of motor vehicle occupants, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public without a concealed carry permit, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of a firearm without a serial number.
Alba is no longer in custody.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines