SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson’s hiring of spouse violated state law

December 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Weeks after San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson hired his wife to work for him as his legislative assistant, on Thursday Cherie Gibson resigned her position and announced she will not collect her pay.

Even though the laws have not changed, in 2019 the Fair Political Practices Commission ruled that a Placer County Board of Supervisors member could not appoint his spouse to head a department because the supervisor had a financial interest in his wife’s income. The FPPC noted that according to law “members of the Legislature, state, county, district, judicial district, and city officers or employees shall not be financially interested in any contract made by them in their official capacity.”

For years, Gibson’s wife worked for him in his office before the supervisor admitted to having an adulterous affair with his then-legislative assistant Cherie Aispuro and announced plans to seek a divorce from his wife.

Because of the scandal, county staff reassigned Cherie Aispuro, who had previously worked in the Clerk-Recorder’s Office, back to her old department at $68,870 in annual salary plus benefits. Her new salary was approximately double what she made previously in the clerk’s office.

After a short period, Gibson quietly moved his girlfriend and later wife back into his office until she retired with a county pension in 2019. Supervisors have the authority to select their legislative assistants, but not to hire members of their household.

Gibson announced earlier this year he would not run for reelection, which prompted his former legislative assistant, Blake Fixler, to take a position with SLO County Human Resources. Gibson then selected his wife and his chosen successor Jim Dantona to share the legislative assistant position.

Dantona plans to begin working in Gibson’s office in January.

Both Dantona and Michael Erin Woody are running for the SLO County District 2 supervisor seat.

“Gibson’s legislative decision to enrich an immediate family member along with a candidate he is supporting to replace him is a clear conflict of interest and violation of ethics and should not stand,” Woody said last week. “Dantona’s decision to support Gibson’s actions that he personally and financially benefits from, demonstrates the moral bankruptcy of Jim Dantona.”

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...