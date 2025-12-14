San Luis Obispo County gas prices falling, find lowest costs

December 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

With gas prices the lowest in four years, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 12 cents last week to $4.55 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 10 cents to $4.47. Nationally, gas prices increased one cent to $2.91 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 12th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.65. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $3.84 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $3.65 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $3.75 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $3.79 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $3.79 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $3.79 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.85 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $3.89 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $3.89 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $3.97 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $3.99

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...