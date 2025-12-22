San Luis Obispo County under wind advisory

December 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Strong winds and rain are in store for San Luis Obispo County over the Christmas holiday, with a wind advisory in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory includes forecast winds of 30 to 50 mph with gusts of up to 80 mph in higher elevations. There is an increased chance of power outages on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” according to the national weather service. “Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

SLO County will also be under a flood watch from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The height of the storm will hit after 10 a.m. on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. Expect rain, winds and hazardous travel conditions.

“Heavy rainfall is expected with high rainfall rates,” according to the national Weather Service. “So, widespread urban flooding will be possible along with mud and debris flows across all foothills and mountain areas.”

