Third candidate enters the SLO County clerk-recorders race

December 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Another candidate has entered the race for San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder, which is now a three person race.

Grover Beach resident Vanessa Rozo and her husband run a wood refinishing Company – N-Hance Wood Refinishing of the Central Coast. She also works as a paralegal and with FEMA regarding disaster relief.

“I’m running for SLO County Clerk-Recorder to give back, uphold the law, and ensure every resident’s voice is heard and counted,” according to Rozo’s campaign website. The duties of this office demand impartiality and a deep respect for due process. I am committed to serving every resident with that same level of professionalism.”

Rozo is running against incumbent Elaina Cano and Gaea Powell. Powell, who is currently battling charges of election fraud, filed a federal lawsuit against Cano and San Luis Obispo County alleging violations of constitutional rights based on a past election.

