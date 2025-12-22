Front Page  »  

Third candidate enters the SLO County clerk-recorders race

December 22, 2025

Vanessa Rozo for San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder

By KAREN VELIE

Another candidate has entered the race for San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder, which is now a three person race.

Grover Beach resident Vanessa Rozo and her husband run a wood refinishing Company – N-Hance Wood Refinishing of the Central Coast. She also works as a paralegal and with FEMA regarding disaster relief.

“I’m running for SLO County Clerk-Recorder to give back, uphold the law, and ensure every resident’s voice is heard and counted,” according to Rozo’s campaign website. The duties of this office demand impartiality and a deep respect for due process. I am committed to serving every resident with that same level of professionalism.”

Rozo is running against incumbent Elaina Cano and Gaea Powell. Powell, who is currently battling charges of election fraud, filed a federal lawsuit against Cano and San Luis Obispo County alleging violations of constitutional rights based on a past election.

 


She’s not going anywhere. Cano will win re-election easily.


County citizens beware! Miss Rizo operates a second hand store in Oceano. Rizo places illegal “estate sale” signs, directing to her secondhand store allover the 5 cities streets. Theses actions are misleading and illegal. Is this the person we want to represent this position? I say No-way!!!!.


Still better than all of the questionable things Cano has been doing while being County Clerk


Hello Chill,

I am the owner of The Flea’s Market in Oceano. It is a privilege to share the true details of this special secondhand store. My husband and I are owners of N-Hance Wood Refinishing Co. Our warehouse is located at 1180 Pike Lane #4, Oceano. In this building I also have The Flea’s Market Secondhand for the past 9 years. I am a licensed Estate Liquidator and well as an Estate Paralegal. The Flea’s Market is a culmination of items that were donated by families from Estate Sales that I ran over 21 years. The money that comes in from the sales goes to local and regional charities that we support. The signs have been posted in areas that are legally approved in Oceano by the Sherrif dept., Arroyo Grande codes as well as working with code enforcement. The signs are pulled down every day. The Estate Sale is a culmination of sales over the years. I have a business license for both N-Hance and my Secondhand store. Each month we select a new charity to donate the funds to. This month is Samaritans Purse, Operation Christmas Child. Feel free to come by our store.

Merry Christmas to you and your family.

Vanessa Rozo


