San Luis Obispo fire chief’s unexpected resignation

December 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After just three years, San Luis Obispo Fire Chief Todd Tuggle is resigning the beginning of January, the city announced on Monday.

For more than a month, rumors regarding Tuggle’s impending departure have swirled through the community. While the city did not explain why Tuggle is leaving, his departure comes at a time many residents have voiced concerns over the city’s plan to implement Wildfire-Urban Interface codes that require removal of vegetation and other fire safety measures.

While many fire departments offer fire inspections, and then certifications, to help residents protect their ability to procure affordable fire insurance, San Luis Obispo does not. Instead, Tuggle suggested residents self report changes in fire safety zones to their insurance companies.

In addition, Tuggle announced plans to vigorously enforce regulations based on complaints about property owners who have not complied with the codes.

City administration plans to appoint Randall Harris as interim fire chief on Jan. 5. Harris is the current deputy fire chief for Paso Robles and will soon retire after 28 years of service to the city. He brings extensive command experience and deep knowledge of fire service operations in San Luis Obispo County.

In Paso Robles, if requested, staff will inspect properties and provide instructions on complying with fire safety codes, which also helps residents reduce insurance costs.

