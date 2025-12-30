Santa Maria police officers arrest man for assault with a firearm
December 30, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Maria police officers arrested an assault suspect on Monday, who is also facing multiple weapons related charges, police said.
Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, a caller reported an assault with a firearm on the 400 block of W. McElhaney Avenue. Officers arrived to find the suspect, 48-year-old Joel Blanchard, had fled prior to their arrival.
On Monday at 5:30 p.m., officers spotted Blanchard driving and then stopped him.
During a search of his vehicle, officers found multiple firearms, including an AR-15-style rifle and high-capacity magazines.
A subsequent search of Blanchard’s residence, resulted in the seizure of additional firearms, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, and body armor.
Officers booked Blanchard into Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple weapons-related charges.
