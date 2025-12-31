Man arrested following alleged road rage altercation in Paso Robles

December 30, 2025

By ROBERT HANSEN

Paso Robles police officers arrested a man for assault with a deadly weapon after an alleged road rage incident on Monday.

In the early afternoon, a 911 caller reported two men scuffling on the corner of Highway 46 and Union Road. Officers arrived to find 41-year-old motorcyclist Thomas Zook and the alleged victim near the fruit stand at the intersection.

Following an investigation, officers booked Zook in San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He is no longer in custody.

