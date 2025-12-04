SLO County murder suspect on the run, brother charged with accessory

December 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The man suspected of murdering a man in Nipomo last month is on the run while his brother is being held without bail in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on an accessory to murder charge, according to court records.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 13, the body of a Santa Maria man was found on Highway 166 near the intersection of Suey Creek Road. The man had been shot and killed.

While rain washed away some of the evidence, California Highway Patrol officers discovered shell casings in the area.

As the result of their investigation, officers identified Francisco Angel Santiago as the murder suspect and his brother Abel Angel Santiago as an accessory to murder.

While it is suspected Francisco Angel Santiago is on the run, officers arrested Abel Angel Santiago on Nov. 29. Both men are illegal aliens from Mexico.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this week issued an immigration detainer against Abel Angel Santiago.

An immigration detainer is a request from ICE that asks local law enforcement to hold an individual for up to 48 hours beyond their scheduled release from jail to allow ICE to take custody. California law restricts when law enforcement can comply, generally requiring a judicial warrant or a conviction for specific crimes before a hold can be placed.

