Wind and rain headed to SLO County. How do you prepare?

December 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A strong atmospheric river storm is set to hit the Central Coast this afternoon. San Luis Obispo County is under a flood watch and a wind warning. Government officials ask community members to prepare now and be mindful of weather conditions,

Expect up to 5 inches of rain with southeast winds of 30 to 50 mph wand damaging gusts up to 70 mph likely, except up to 80 mph in the mountains and foothills. A flood watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Preparations:

Stay informed: Pay attention to weather forecasts, emergency alerts, and instructions from local officials.

Report storm-related maintenance issues.

Protect your property: Clear your home’s gutters and drains, and clear storm drains near your home so water can flow freely. Get your sandbags ready. San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles provides free sand at various filling stations.

Make a plan and build your emergency kit with essentials like non-perishable foods, flashlights, batteries, a manual can opener, a battery-operated radio, cleaning supplies, and water that can last for several days.

In addition, avoid unnecessary travel; allow extra travel time; never drive through flooded roads;

watch for debris and poor visibility; delay travel if unsafe.

“This prolonged strong Atmospheric River storm system will bring periods of heavy rain from late Tuesday into Thursday evening,” according to the national weather service. “Potential flooding impacts include the threat of significant and widespread urban roadway flooding, a high risk of

major rock/mudslides, and rapid rises in creeks, streams, and rivers which will likely lead to swift water rescues.”

