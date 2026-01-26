Anti-ICE protest in San Luis Obispo following second fatal shooting

January 25, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

More than 300 protestors gathered outside the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning to protest a second fatal shooting by an immigration officer.

On Saturday morning, a federal immigration officer shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti during a scuffle in Minneapolis. While some say officers were attempting to disarm Pretti, who brought a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun to the protest, others argue the officer murdered an unarmed, restrained man.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, protesters gathered off Highway 1 at Kansas Avenue in rural San Luis Obispo. They held signs asking people to resist and seeking the abolishment of ICE.

One protester wore full body frog costume and another wore a set of wings.

Protesters chanted “ICE out of SLO,” while some drivers honked their horns in support.

