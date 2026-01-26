Front Page  »  

Anti-ICE protest in San Luis Obispo following second fatal shooting

January 25, 2026

Photo by Jeff Specht

By KAREN VELIE

More than 300 protestors gathered outside the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning to protest a second fatal shooting by an immigration officer.

Photo by Jeff Specht

On Saturday morning, a federal immigration officer shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti during a scuffle in Minneapolis. While some say officers were attempting to disarm Pretti, who brought a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun to the protest, others argue the officer murdered an unarmed, restrained man.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, protesters gathered off Highway 1 at Kansas Avenue in rural San Luis Obispo. They held signs asking people to resist and seeking the abolishment of ICE.

Photo by Jeff Specht

One protester wore full body frog costume and another wore a set of wings.

Protesters chanted “ICE out of SLO,” while some drivers honked their horns in support.

 


Tell us how you voted for this… how he FAFO. Show everyone who you are. If you support this government execution you are anti 1A and anti 2A and might as well burn the flag and constitution while you’re at it. It doesn’t matter if you agree with those protesting or not at this point. No excuses, see the light and reject the anti American movement that is DHS, CBP, ICE. We are supposed to be a nation of law and order, not barbarism and murder in the streets at the hand of our government.


-11

Reminds me of the anti- nuclear protest at Diablo and the protester wearing the whale outfit.


7
