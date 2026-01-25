San Luis Obispo County gas prices increase, find lowest costs

January 25, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased four cents last week to $4.44 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose three cents to $4.23. Nationally, gas prices increased four cents to $2.86 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.43. Modoc County boasts the lowest average cost at $3.39 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.83 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $3.83 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $3.83 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.85 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $3.87 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $3.89 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $3.89 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $3.89 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $3.89 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $3.89

