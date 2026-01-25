San Luis Obispo County gas prices increase, find lowest costs
January 25, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased four cents last week to $4.44 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose three cents to $4.23. Nationally, gas prices increased four cents to $2.86 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.43. Modoc County boasts the lowest average cost at $3.39 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.83
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $3.83
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $3.83
- USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.85
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $3.87
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $3.89
- Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $3.89
- 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $3.89
- Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $3.89
- Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $3.89
