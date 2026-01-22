Arroyo Grande housing project moving ahead

January 22, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande is moving forward with a proposed 92-unit residential development that will help satisfy the state’s housing mandate. The Arroyo Grande Planning Commission voted 3-o on Tuesday to to approve the project.

The project, Creekside Junction, includes two four-story residential buildings with 20 studios, 58 one bedroom and 14 two-bedroom units. The 1.81-acre property is located at 1271 and 1281 James Way near Curl Fitness.

Of the 92 units, 15% will be affordable housing.

“The general plan land use designation of the project site is mixed use, which is intended as an area for development of community commercial, office, residential and other compatible land uses in proximity to major arterial streets,” according to the staff report. “The project is consistent with the identified policies in the elements of the general plan below.”

