Oceano Dunes vehicle recreation area reopens after temporary closure
May 21, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
After a more than two month closure because of the endangered snowy plover, the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area reopened on Thursday morning.
Snowy plovers are thriving at the Oceano Dunes because of the off-highway vehicle dollars being spent on their protection. Under State Park’s management, the population of breeding adult snowy plovers has increased from approximately 30 breeding adults in 2002 to over 200 in 2024.
Even so, off-road vehicles have harmed or killed a small number of the endangered bird.
On April 9, a federal judge ordered the temporary closure of the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area to protect snowy plovers. For more than 20 years, California State Parks has failed to finish a habitat conservation plan needed under the Endangered Species Act, a requirement to receive an incidental take permit regarding snowy plover deaths.
After complying with the requirements, the park has reopened.
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