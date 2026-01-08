Feds withhold $160 million over immigrant truckers’ licenses
January 8, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
After California delayed cancelling immigrant truckers’ licenses, the Trump administration announced on Wednesday it will withhold $160 million in funding to the Golden State.
California had planned to revoke 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses by Jan. 5 that the feds said were improperly issued to illegal immigrants. However, an immigrant rights groups brought a lawsuit.
California then paused its plan and the feds announced the withholding of funds.
“It’s reckoning day for Gavin Newsom and California,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement. “Our demands were simple: follow the rules, revoke the unlawfully-issued licenses to dangerous foreign drivers, and fix the system so this never happens again. Gavin Newsom has failed to do so — putting the needs of illegal immigrants over the safety of the American people.”
