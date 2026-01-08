Front Page  »  

Feds withhold $160 million over immigrant truckers’ licenses

January 8, 2026

Gov. Gavin Newsom

By KAREN VELIE

After California delayed cancelling immigrant truckers’ licenses, the Trump administration announced on Wednesday it will withhold $160 million in funding to the Golden State.

California had planned to revoke 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses by Jan. 5 that the feds said were improperly issued to illegal immigrants. However, an immigrant rights groups brought a lawsuit.

California then paused its plan and the feds announced the withholding of funds.

“It’s reckoning day for Gavin Newsom and California,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement. “Our demands were simple: follow the rules, revoke the unlawfully-issued licenses to dangerous foreign drivers, and fix the system so this never happens again. Gavin Newsom has failed to do so — putting the needs of illegal immigrants over the safety of the American people.”

 


