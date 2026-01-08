Cambria makes top 10 most peaceful places to live in California list

January 8, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Cambria is ranked in the top 10 of the most peaceful places to live in California, earning the number four spot, according to a study conducted by Money Inc.

In making their top 30 list, Money Inc looked for “towns and cities that prioritize quality of life, safety, and community engagement.” Three San Luis Obispo County communities made the top 30 list: Cambria, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

Money Inc describes the naturally peaceful environment the native Monterey pine forests brings Cambria in its fourth place ranking. The community also offers “tide pools, hidden beaches, and ocean views that invite quiet exploration rather than crowds.”

“Cambria’s slower pace makes it particularly suitable if you’re seeking refuge from faster-paced California cities,” according to Money Inc. “The town provides coastal access and natural beauty without the tourism intensity of more popular beach destinations.”

San Luis Obispo is ranked 18th based on a “relaxed atmosphere that contributes to its reputation as one of the happiest places in America.”

Coming in 19th place, Paso Robles was chosen because of “its warm climate and agricultural landscape create a relaxed atmosphere that attracts families and retirees seeking a quieter pace of life.”

