Grover Beach police seek help identifying vandals

January 24, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a vandal who damaged 16th Street Park this week.

For the second time in as many weeks, a driver drove onto the grass at 16th Street Park. The driver’s actions tore up grass and damaged the park.

Officers are hoping to identify the suspect vehicle, but they need help.

The police department is asking anyone who can identify the vehicle or the driver to call (805) 473-4511. Information can remain confidential.

