Grover Beach police seek help identifying vandals
January 24, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
The Grover Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a vandal who damaged 16th Street Park this week.
For the second time in as many weeks, a driver drove onto the grass at 16th Street Park. The driver’s actions tore up grass and damaged the park.
Officers are hoping to identify the suspect vehicle, but they need help.
The police department is asking anyone who can identify the vehicle or the driver to call (805) 473-4511. Information can remain confidential.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines