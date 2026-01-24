Suspect in Santa Maria cold-case murder linked by DNA evidence

January 24, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police linked a 57-year-old man on trial for a murder that occurred 35 years ago through DNA evidence. During the ongoing murder trial, investigators described how DNA evidence led to the arrest of Aloysius Winthrop James.

On Sept. 18, 1988, investigators believe James killed 30-year-old Ofelia Sandoval at the Town Center Hotel where she lived. She was sexually assaulted and strangled.

Sandoval’s attacker left DNA evidence on a towel and shirt near her naked body, before it became a tool for investigators.

In the 2000’s, investigators processed the DNA evidence, but it did not match Sandoval’s boyfriend, family members or those listed in law enforcement data bases.

While reviewing the case files in 2018, investigators discovered they had not collected DNA evidence from James. Investigators then tested a glove James threw away at his work, which led to a positive DNA match.

Officers arrested James, who was living in Gainesville, Georgia, at his home in 2024.

Following the murder, James told officers he had not had any contact with Sandoval.

However, he now admits to having sex with Sandoval, while claiming he lied because his father was a pastor.

