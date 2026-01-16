Highway 1 in Big Sur reopened weeks ahead of schedule
January 16, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
For the first time in nearly three years, Highway 1 from Big Sur to San Luis Obispo County fully reopened, a month and a half ahead of schedule.
“This reopening will bring much-needed relief to small businesses and families in Big Sur and the surrounding communities who have shown remarkable resilience and strength,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “This vital corridor is the gateway to California’s coast and the lifeblood of the Big Sur economy—and today it’s restored.”
A 6.8-mile stretch of Highway 1 had been closed since Feb. 9, 2024, when a slide engulfed the roadway at Regent’s Slide and spilled down to the beach and ocean below. Regent’s Slide is located 45 miles south of Carmel at Post Mile 27.8.
It is now possible to travel on Highway 1 from Cambria to Carmel, ahead of wildflower season.
