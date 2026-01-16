Federal judge dismisses DOJ’s attempt to get California’s voter data

January 16, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The Trump administration lost a round on Thursday when a federal judge dismissed a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit that sought an unredacted voter registration list from California.

In its lawsuit filed in September, the DOJ cited laws it argued allowed the attorney general to demand statewide voter lists and to ensure states properly maintain voter rolls. The DOJ was seeking voter names, dates of birth, driver’s license information and partial social security numbers.

U.S. District Judge David Carter, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton, said the DOJ’s claims were insufficient under federal civil rights law and voting laws.

“The centralization of this information by the federal government would have a chilling effect on voter registration, which would inevitably lead to decreasing voter turnout as voters fear that their information is being used for some inappropriate or unlawful purpose,” Carter said.

The Trump administration has voiced concerns of voter fraud that includes allegations a large number of immigrants living illegally in the United States are voting.

