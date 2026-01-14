How to coexist with mountain lions

January 14, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Amid multiple mountain lion sightings in and around San Luis Obispo, the city’s biologist provided tips on how to coexist with these majestic creatures.

During the past few weeks, community members have reported seeing a mountain lion in neighborhoods near Laguna Lake and Irish Hills Open Space, according to City Biologist Freddy Otte. He wants to remind the community how to safely live in mountain lion country.

“Because no pets were reported missing and the mountain lion is moving around a lot, we are hopeful that this large cat is following deer that are foraging in the area since the recent rains,” Otte said. “We expect the mountain lion will move back into the open space or away from the residential neighborhoods, but the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is working to track its movements.”

Here’s how to safely coexist with mountain lions:

Remain calm. It’s important to remember that we live in a region that is home to a variety of wildlife, including mountain lions. These majestic creatures have been roaming these hills and valleys for centuries, and while they are a natural part of our environment, it’s understandable that the recent sightings may cause some concern. But mountain lion attacks are extremely rare and even rarer in urban areas.

While it can be frightening to encounter a mountain lion, it is important to remember that they are typically shy and will often avoid humans if given the chance. If you happen to encounter one, remain calm, maintain eye contact, and back away slowly while making yourself as big and loud as possible.

Take precautions. Mountain lions are most active at night, dawn, and dusk, so it’s important to avoid recreating near open space areas during those times. If you do venture out during those hours, make sure to stay on established trails or well-lit areas, and be sure to hike, bike, jog, or walk in groups. If you’re in a group, make sure everyone stays alert, keeps a close watch on small children and pets, and makes some noise to alert nearby mountain lions of your presence.

Additionally, do not feed any wildlife, even those that seem harmless because they could be prey that attract predators to populated areas.

Remember to keep your pets inside at night, as mountain lions are known to prey on small animals like rabbits, cats, and dogs. Secure your garbage cans, bird feeders, and compost bins at night to prevent attracting wildlife to your home or neighborhood.

Report sightings immediately. If you feel threatened by a mountain lion, please call 911 immediately. But if you don’t feel threatened, it is still important to quickly report any sightings or encounters with mountain lions to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife team to help track and manage their population.

