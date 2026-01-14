Morro Bay hires new city manager

January 14, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The Morro Bay City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to hire John Craig as the city’s new city manager. The council agreed to pay Craig an annual salary of $240,777.

In June, the council voted to terminate then Morro Bay City Manager Yvonne Kimball. She served as city manger for less than two years.

Craig has over 25 years government administration experience. Craig served as city manager of Barre, Vermont; manager of Talbot County, Maryland; deputy city manager of Rico Rancho, New Mexico; assistant administrator of Mono County, California; and director of general services for the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I am honored to join Morro Bay and grateful for the trust the city council and community have place in me,” Craig said. “My goal is to listen first, learn quickly, and work together to support the council’s goals and maintain the high-quality services that reflect Morro Bay’s values.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...