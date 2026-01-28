Husband of Santa Maria childcare provider charged with child abuse

January 27, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police detectives arrested a 79-year-old man last week on charges he sexually abused mutiple children at a home childcare facility his wife operated.

Detectives began investigating Ernest James Lattimer in 2019 following a report of child sexual abuse at a childcare facility on Emerald Way in Santa Maria. Detectives identified several survivors of sexual abuse that occurred from 1995 through 2012.

On Jan. 22, detectives arrested Lattimer at his home on the 3900-block of Chatham Way in Santa Maria and booked him in the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail for four counts of sex acts with a minor under 10 years of age, three counts of oral copulation with a victim under 10 years of age, and 10 counts lewd acts with a child under 10 years of age by force.

He is being held on $1,000,000 bail. Detectives do not believe Lattimer’s spouse was criminally involved.

Detectives are asking any additional survivors to contact Detective M. Sosa at (805) 934-6170.

