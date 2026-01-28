Front Page  »  

With open borders, there can be no welfare

January 27, 2026

OPINION by GARY KIRKLAND

History has demonstrated that many countries have had problems with immigration. I am briefly describing one example.

In about 376 Common Era, when The Roman Empire was divided into the Western and Eastern Empires, Goths (Germans) were trying to cross the river on the northern border of the Roman Empire. Huns were chasing and slaughtering the Goths.

They wanted Roman protection.

Valens, the Roman Emperor, didn’t want to let the Goths in, but he finally made a bargain with the leader of the Goths.

The deal was in return for admission into the empire, the Goths would provide soldiers for the Roman army, which was fighting a war in the East of the Empire. The Romans would provide welfare to the Goths.

After about 40 years, the Goths wanted to keep their own culture and stopped providing soldiers. The Romans cut off welfare. The Visigoths, one the Goth tribes, sacked Rome in 410 Common Era. This act effectively destroyed the Western Roman Empire.

Quoting Milton Friedman in 1776: “A country can have open borders with no welfare. A country can have closed borders with welfare. If a country has open borders and welfare the country will disappear.”

This history is a good lesson for our time. I got this information from “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire,” written by Edward Gibbon in 1776.

Gary Kirkland is an Atascadero resident, 35-year-old stockholder in the Atascadero Mutual Water Company and president of the San Luis Obispo County Libertarian Party.

 


I mean Gary, as a Libertarian I’ve followed you for years and given the last few I feel like you’re more Tea Party than Libertarian.. but THAT being said, I think we can agree on this. It’s just that I think this means we can have open borders (without welfare), and I suspect this means you think this is an argument against them


Last I checked Minneapolis has no border with a foreign country. Killing citizens (in this case a man trying to protect a woman who had been shoved to the ground) is antithetical to “border protection.” I’m a native Californian. I am 70 years old. I can say for a fact that in my lifetime California never had a “secure” border. Mexican workers came and went by the thousands for years before & after I was born and California benefited from their labor. Monterey & San Luis Obispo Counties relied upon their labor. I don’t know much about the Goths but I have known non US citizens working in the US & their productivity and contributions is a major reason why California is the most agriculture land in the world.


