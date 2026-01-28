Korsgaden polling in first place for California insurance commissioner

January 28, 2026

OPINION by STACY KORSGADEN

California’s insurance system is at a breaking point and the stakes in this election could not be higher. If I lose this race, California could be turning its insurance market over to extreme, government run experiments that will make today’s crisis even worse.

Just this week, former San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim announced her candidacy for Insurance Commissioner. Her proposal? A massive expansion of government control over insurance, including having the state become an insurer itself, capping company profits and executive pay, and imposing new price controls that would drive even more private insurers out of California.

We are already seeing insurers pull back, stop writing policies, or leave the state altogether. Doubling down on government run insurance and heavy handed regulation won’t fix the problem, it will collapse the market entirely.

The next Insurance Commissioner should be someone with leadership grounded in real-world experience, someone who understands insurance not as a theory, but as a working system that families rely on to protect their homes, livelihoods, and futures. Not an experiment with government controlled insurance systems inspired by foreign models.

That’s why I’m running. I am a lifelong Republican who has spent my career putting conservative values into practice: building a successful insurance agency, serving clients with integrity, and advocating for free-market solutions that protect consumers without expanding government control. I know how to restore a functional, competitive insurance market that protects consumers and keeps insurers in California. Without competition, affordability disappears.

According to Kim’s own poll highlighted by Politico, I am currently polling in first place in this race. Voters are responding to a message of balance, experience, and common sense.

The primary field is crowded with Democrats, and that gives Republicans a real opportunity to consolidate support and advance a candidate with both credibility and momentum.

This race will determine whether California chooses a steady, experienced hand, or a radical shift toward government run insurance that risks making an already bad situation far worse.

I need your help to make sure we win.

Please consider supporting our campaign financially, spreading the word, and staying engaged. Together, we can protect California’s families, homes, and businesses from an insurance system that simply cannot afford more ideological experiments.

The author, Stacy A. Korsgaden, began her business with Farmers Insurance in 1989. She was a President’s Council agent for 14 years of her career, which means she was one of the top 150 agents in the country out of 15,000 agents at the time. She is still a licensed insurance agent, but her focus today is as a financial advisor. Stacy lives in Grover Beach in San Luis Obispo county and is active in her community.

