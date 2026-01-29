Wrong-way drunk driver crashes on Highway 101 near Nipomo

January 29, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

An alleged drunk driver, who was headed the wrong way on Highway 101 south of Nipomo, crashed into another vehicle on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the alleged drunk driver was headed northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in a gray Honda sedan. At the same time, a white Honda sedan was headed southbound.

The vehicles crashed, causing the white Honda to roll. Several people suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

