Man accused of sexually assaulting patients at Goleta care facility

January 27, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 61-year-old certified nursing assistant is in jail for allegedly sexually assaulting two patients at a care home in Goleta,

On Jan. 20, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives arrested Kayode Agbolade Ogunba of Los Angeles on charges of sexual penetration, lewd or lascivious acts by a caretaker against a dependent person involving force, elder abuse and sexual battery. He remains in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

On Nov. 3, an employee at a care home on South Patterson Road in Goleta reported

Ogunba had sexually assaulted two patients. During their investigation, detectives learned there had been similar allegations against Ogunba in the Los Angeles area.

Investigators believe Ogunba may have worked as a CNA in other states, including Washington and Texas, within the past seven years.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have additional information or who believes Ogunba may have victimized them to contact Detective F. Arnoldi at (805) 681-4150. Investigators believe Ogunba may have used the name “Kay” in professional or personal settings.

