Meathead Movers settles age discrimination lawsuit

January 6, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo-based Meathead Movers agreed to pay up to $6 million to settle a federal lawsuit over its alleged violations of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. The settlement includes up to $2 million for individuals who were not hired into various positions due to age or because of their sex, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), announced last month.

In addition, Meathead Movers agreed to hire qualified individuals as laborers, movers, customer service agents, and other positions, committing up to $1 million annually for four years towards agreeing to hiring aggrieved workers – workers who applied, were otherwise qualified, but for discrimination, were not hired.

“Employers should not make assumptions about a candidate’s ability to do a job simply because of their age or sex and should make sure that their hiring and recruiting practices are based on the individual abilities and not stereotypes,” said Anna Y. Park, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Los Angeles district. “We commend Meathead Movers for their commitment to hiring older workers and women into positions based on their qualifications.”

Aaron Steed co-founded Meathead Movers with his brother Evan Steed in 1997. Aaron Steed argued against the allegations, saying that Meathead Movers has employed individuals over 40 since its early days. He pointed to a football coach who worked for them even when most of the team were teenagers.

“Can you do the job or not?” has always been their primary focus, Aaron Steed said.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2023 filed a class action suit against the popular moving company for intentionally recruiting and hiring young college students while “excluding older workers regardless of their individual abilities.” Since at least 2017, “Meathead Movers failed to recruit and hire applicants over 40 into moving, packing and customer service positions.”

Meathead Movers also agreed to review its discrimination policies and procedures to include revising its policies to conform with the ADEA and Title VII; review its recruiting and marketing processes; provide training; conduct audits; and report to the EEOC of its efforts to ensure its workforce is open to all workers regardless of age and sex.

The consent decree provides an avenue for individuals who may have been affected by the company’s hiring practices to file a claim. Anyone who feels they were denied a job due to their age (40 or over) or sex, between 2017 to the present, can contact the EEOC at (213) 785-3088 or send an email to meatheadlawsuit@eeoc.gov for more instructions on how to file a claim.

