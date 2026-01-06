Front Page  »  

Congressman Salud Carbajal condemns Trump’s Venezuela raid

January 5, 2026

Congressman Salud Carbajal

OPINION by CONGRESSMAN SALUD CARBAJAL

The Trump administration’s decision to attack Venezuela was a reckless and deeply destabilizing action. Launching unilateral military strikes and seizing Maduro without a clear plan for what comes next risks creating a dangerous power vacuum — one that could plunge the entire region into chaos and endanger countless lives.

Today’s military action undermines the United State’s global standing and weakens the international rules-based order our country helped build decades ago. Maduro is an illegitimate leader, but these actions risk pulling our nation into yet another open-ended conflict at a time when the American people are demanding an end to forever wars abroad.

At the same time, these actions do nothing to put the interests of the American people first and fail to address our current cost-of-living crisis.

The Trump administration must immediately brief Congress on today’s strikes and its plans for the region. I also call on Speaker Johnson and other congressional Republican leaders to reassert Congress’s oversight and war-making authority. The American people deserve answers immediately.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sorry my friend, but there’s no war going on if you hadn’t noticed. Big surprise? Yes , but not a war…

For oil? Venezuela currently produces about 1% of global consumption. Not a big player currently.

My bet this is also pushback on the BRICS aligned nations . Guess we’ll see…

In the mean time , what have you been doing to help straighten out this totally wacko state and it’s broken leadership ? Help ban grocery bags?

Create a new stealth tax? Please let us know!


7
﻿