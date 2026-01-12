Possible battery fire damages commercial building in San Luis Obispo

January 12, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A fire damaged a commercial building in San Luis Obispo, on Monday morning. A lithium-ion battery is suspected to be the cause of the fire, according to SLO Emergency Manager Joe Little.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning at an aerospace engineering firm, ESAero, at 3285 S Higuera Street. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the bottom floor. Crews were able to knockdown the fire in less than an hour.

Crews will remain on site to ensure the fire remains extinguished.

CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

