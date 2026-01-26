San Luis Obispo bar busted selling alcohol to underage patrons

January 26, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Law enforcement busted a San Luis Obispo bar for selling alcohol to underage patrons last week during an undercover operation conducted by the SLO Police Department and California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

On Jan. 22, officers and agents entered four downtown bars, acting as patrons. While on site, they watched to see if bar staff checked identifications at entry points and if they served alcoholic beverages to patrons who appeared to be younger than 21 years old.

At one of the four locations, F. McLintocks’ Saloon and Dining House on Higuera Street, agents observed four apparently underage patrons consuming alcoholic beverages. San Luis Obispo police officers then detained the four individuals, all of whom were found to be minors.

Officers cited the four patrons for being minors in possession of alcohol and one was also cited for having a false identification.

ABC will consider criminal and administrative actions against the employees and F. McLintocks. Actions may include a fine, suspension, or the permanent revocation of the license.

“While we are proud San Luis Obispo is generally a very safe community, we have historically seen tragic and avoidable incidents result from underage drinking,” said Sergeant Joe Hurni. “Conducting these operations allow us to help reduce underage drinking and increase public safety.”

In 2023, F. McLintocks temporarily closed after the state of California suspended its liquor license. It was closed from Jan. 19, 2023 through Feb. 17, 2023.

