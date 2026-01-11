San Luis Obispo County gas prices falling, find lowest costs

January 11, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

While national gas prices fell to the lowest level since 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped four cents last week to $4.43 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped four cents to $4.22. Nationally, gas prices fell three cents to $2.79 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 10th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.57. Modoc County boasts the lowest average cost at $3.64 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $3.69 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $3.69 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $3.79 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $3.79 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $3.79 Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.83 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.85 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $3.89 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $3.89 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $3.89

