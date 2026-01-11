Wrong-way driver causes mass casualty incident on Highway 101

January 10, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A wrong-way driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near King City on Saturday evening with at least four people injured, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers referred to the crash as a mass causality incident.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller reported that a vehicle headed southbound in the northbound lane led to the multi-vehicle crash. Two air ambulances and two ground ambulance were requested.

Officers shut down two traffic lanes.

CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

