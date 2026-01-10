San Luis Obispo police seek help finding missing man

January 10, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 55-year-old man.

David Fishman was last seen near the Amtrak Station this morning. Investigators describe him as a white male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build.

Officers ask anyone with information about Fishman’s whereabouts to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 781-7312.

