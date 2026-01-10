Cal Poly student arrested for hit-and-run crash in San Luis Obispo

January 9, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 20-year-old Cal Poly student allegedly crashed into two people in San Luis Obispo and then fled the scene on Thursday evening.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported two people had been hit by a car on the 100 block of Crandall Way as they were crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and left the area.

Both victims sustained major but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses described the suspect car as a dark gray Tesla.

Early Friday morning, officers located the suspect vehicle on the 3000 block of McCollum. The suspected driver, 20-year-old Ishan Pandhare, was arrested for two counts felony hit-and-run and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. He has since been released from jail.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Marques at (805) 594-8060 or provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, (805) 541-7867.

