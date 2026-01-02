Santa Maria man accused of firing a gun in an apartment

January 2, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Maria man is in jail after he allegedly shot a firearm inside an apartment during an argument on Thursday.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a fight and possible shooting on the 100 block of E Bunny Avenue. While canvassing the area, officers located shattered windows at an apartment complex.

After multiple attempts to contact the occupants of an apartment, officers heard children inside crying and forced entry into the apartment. Officers found no immediate victims.

Inside the apartment, officers located multiple shell casings along with live ammunition and a .22 caliber firearm.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Margarito Martinez DeLaCruz for assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling.

