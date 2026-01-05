Santa Maria man facing charges for fifth drunk driving arrest

January 5, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers arrested a 57-year-old man for his fifth DUI following a drunk driving crash on Sunday, police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision near the intersection of Broadway and Cook Street. Officers determined Andres Feria, who was under the influence, failed to stop for a red traffic signal and rear-ended the vehicle in front of him.

Further investigation revealed Feria had four prior DUI arrests. Officers then arrested Feria for felony DUI and booked him into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

