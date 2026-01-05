Check out San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels
January 5, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Will multiple storms drenching San Luis Obispo County, rainfall totals are well above average in all areas of the county for this time of year, according to SLO County. Most areas of the county have received approximately double the average rainfall for this time of year.
After multiple years of heavy rains, local reservoir levels remain healthy.
Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.
Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 5, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 13.35 inches to date – annual average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 11.58 inches to date – annual average 12.06 inches
Lopez Dam – 16.05 inches to date – annual average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 11.60 inches to date – annual average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 13.33 inches to date – annual average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 10.77 inches to date – annual average 12.26 inches
Paso Robles – inches to date not available – annual average 14.08 inches
Rocky Butte – 23.72 inches to date – annual average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 13.50 inches to date – annual average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 10.95 inches to date – annual average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 15.84 inches to date – annual average 16.96 inches
Shandon – 9.95 inches to date – annual average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 9.46 inches to date – annual average 13.05 inches
Current Central Coast reservoir levels:
- Santa Margarita Lake at 105.5%, SLO County
- Lake Nacimiento at 46%, SLO and Monterey counties
- Lopez Lake at 82.9%, SLO County
- Whale Rock Reservoir at 86%, SLO County
- Cachuma Lake at 101%, Santa Barbara County
- Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County
- Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County
- San Antonio Lake at 53%, Monterey County
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines