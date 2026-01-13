Santa Maria man suspected of manufacturing firearms, arrested

January 13, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

As part of a proactive enforcement campaign, Santa Maria police officers arrested two men for firearms violations on Monday.

After learning a suspect with a criminal warrant was eating breakfast at The Pantry, officers responded to the restaurant and took Pedro David Vasquez into custody. Officers then served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence.

During the search, officers found two illegal ghost guns, two P80 lowers, a large amount of ammunition, and evidence of firearm manufacturing.

Officers then arrested a second resident, Rodrigo Cervntes-Ramos, for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

