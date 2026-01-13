Two Paso Robles police officers assaulted, suspect arrested

January 13, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted two officers on Tuesday, said Commander Steve Boyett.

In the afternoon, officers responded to a child safety report at an apartment at 1327 Creston Road. During the investigation, the child’s father assaulted two officers.

Both officers were treated at the scene.

Officers arrested the child’s father for allegedly assaulting the officers. A family member is expected to pick up the child.

