Two Paso Robles police officers assaulted, suspect arrested
January 13, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Paso Robles police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted two officers on Tuesday, said Commander Steve Boyett.
In the afternoon, officers responded to a child safety report at an apartment at 1327 Creston Road. During the investigation, the child’s father assaulted two officers.
Both officers were treated at the scene.
Officers arrested the child’s father for allegedly assaulting the officers. A family member is expected to pick up the child.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines