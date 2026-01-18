Sierra Vista hospital in line for $220 million in improvements

January 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo is in line for a $220 million investment for major improvements, Adventist Health announced Saturday.

Adventist Health plans to modernize and expand facilities at Sierra Vista to improve access to care for the community. Construction is expected to begin in 2028.

Planned improvements include:

A new emergency department and trauma center

New labor and delivery and postpartum units

New operating and procedure rooms to support expanded services

A new intensive care unit

Remodeled inpatient rooms designed to enhance comfort, healing, and the overall patient experience

“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to the Central Coast,” said Ryan Ashlock, president of Adventist Health Central Coast Network. “From the beginning, we recognized that this community expects more from its healthcare providers — and that earning trust matters. This project ensures families can access the care they need in facilities that reflect the level of care already being delivered here.”

Adventist Health Sierra Vista is San Luis Obispo County’s only trauma center, only neonatal intensive care unit, and only pediatric inpatient unit, caring for patients during some of life’s most critical moments.

