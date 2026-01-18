SLO County gas prices continue falling, find lowest costs

January 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

While the national price for gas increased several cents, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped three cents last week to $4.40 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

“Drivers are still paying less than they were last year when the national average was $3.08,” according to AAA. “Pump prices are typically low in January thanks to a dip in gas demand and cheaper winter blend gasoline.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped two cents to $4.2o. Nationally, gas prices increased three cents to $2.82 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 11th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.56. Modoc County boasts the lowest average cost at $3.26 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $3.69 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $3.69 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $3.69 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $3.79 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $3.79 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.85 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $3.85 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $3.87 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $3.89 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $3.97

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...