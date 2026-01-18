SLO County gas prices continue falling, find lowest costs
By KAREN VELIE
While the national price for gas increased several cents, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped three cents last week to $4.40 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
“Drivers are still paying less than they were last year when the national average was $3.08,” according to AAA. “Pump prices are typically low in January thanks to a dip in gas demand and cheaper winter blend gasoline.”
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped two cents to $4.2o. Nationally, gas prices increased three cents to $2.82 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the 11th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.56. Modoc County boasts the lowest average cost at $3.26 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $3.69
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $3.69
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $3.69
- Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $3.79
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $3.79
- USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.85
- Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $3.85
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $3.87
- Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $3.89
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $3.97
