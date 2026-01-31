SLO County businesses and students join ICE out protest

January 30, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Outrage over a second fatal shooting by an immigration officer in Minneapolis led to a “national shutdown” across the country on Friday, including San Luis Obispo County.

Organizers asked people not to attend work, school or purchase items in protest of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Across SLO County, businesses such as Corazon Cafe and Len Cellective in SLO closed their doors on Friday.

To show support, some businesses, such as General Store in Paso Robles, posted plans on Facebook to donate some of their profits to 805 UndocuFund to “support local immigrant families and neighbors.”

In addition, hundreds of students at county high schools and Cal Poly University walked out of classes to show solidarity with the undocumented immigrant community.

